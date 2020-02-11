Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) Lifted to “Hold” at Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has $53.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00.

TCO has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.19.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

Taubman Centers stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.16. The company had a trading volume of 885,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,476. Taubman Centers has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 39.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.44%. The company had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the fourth quarter worth $728,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 132,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 60,819 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the fourth quarter worth $2,907,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.