Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) Lifted to “Hold” at Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has $53.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00.
TCO has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.19.
Taubman Centers stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.16. The company had a trading volume of 885,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,476. Taubman Centers has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the fourth quarter worth $728,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 132,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 60,819 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the fourth quarter worth $2,907,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.
Taubman Centers Company Profile
Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.
