TD Securities Boosts Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $58.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NTR. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Nutrien to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.26.

NYSE:NTR traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.45. 69,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,499. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $42.37 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average of $48.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,371,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,652 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,498,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,841,000 after purchasing an additional 91,897 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,841,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,060,000 after purchasing an additional 97,277 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,895,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,328,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,288,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

