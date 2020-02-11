Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:THQ)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.
NYSE THQ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.31. 255,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,275. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07.
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile
