Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Hits New 12-Month High at $111.25

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $111.25 and last traded at $110.50, with a volume of 4056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.70.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from to in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.48.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -76.12 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,336 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

