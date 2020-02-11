Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Cowen

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $415.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $375.00. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.50.

TDY stock opened at $382.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $224.84 and a 12 month high of $398.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $366.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.07.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 2,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $873,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,554.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,102,140,000 after purchasing an additional 281,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,783,000 after purchasing an additional 283,505 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,863,000 after purchasing an additional 52,972 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 632,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $219,357,000 after purchasing an additional 60,443 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

