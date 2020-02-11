Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.84

Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.84 and traded as high as $7.44. Teranga Gold shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 1,082,162 shares traded.

TGZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Teranga Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Teranga Gold from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.31 million and a PE ratio of -25.05.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

