Terracom Ltd (ASX:TER) Insider Purchases A$50,527.50 in Stock

Terracom Ltd (ASX:TER) insider Glen Lewis purchased 168,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,527.50 ($35,835.11).

ASX TER traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting A$0.30 ($0.21). 66,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,593. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.41. Terracom Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.31 ($0.22) and a 52-week high of A$0.70 ($0.50). The firm has a market cap of $147.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54.

Get Terracom alerts:

Terracom Company Profile

TerraCom Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and production of coal in Australia and Mongolia. It explores for hard coking, thermal, and PCI coal. The company primarily focuses on the Northern Galilee project comprising the Hughenden, the Clyde Park coal, and the Pentland projects that are located in the Galilee Basin, Queensland; and the Springsure project, which consists of 11 sub-blocks with a total surface area of approximately 41.42 square kilometers that is located in the Central-Western Bowen basin coal mining district, Queensland.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Terracom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terracom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.