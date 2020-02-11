Terracom Ltd (ASX:TER) Insider Purchases A$50,527.50 in Stock

Terracom Ltd (ASX:TER) insider Glen Lewis purchased 168,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,527.50 ($35,835.11).
ASX TER traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting A$0.30 ($0.21). 66,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,593. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.41. Terracom Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.31 ($0.22) and a 52-week high of A$0.70 ($0.50). The firm has a market cap of $147.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54.
Terracom Company Profile
