Terril Brothers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Terril Brothers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,162 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial makes up 2.6% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1,287.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 28.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.15.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $70,437.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,309.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALLY traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,748,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Ally Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

