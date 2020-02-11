Terril Brothers Inc. Grows Position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Terril Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,173,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,061 shares during the quarter. Plains GP accounts for 7.8% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $22,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 123.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,245,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,578 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 5,977.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,579,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,413 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,966,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,860,000 after acquiring an additional 799,859 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 428.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,196,000 after acquiring an additional 694,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Plains GP by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,610,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,200,000 after purchasing an additional 553,971 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAGP stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,067,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,046. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $25.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.92.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.47%.

PAGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

In other Plains GP news, Director Everardo Goyanes acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $358,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,332.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,682.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

