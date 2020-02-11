Terril Brothers Inc. Sells 429 Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Terril Brothers Inc. decreased its stake in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in IBM were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IBM by 0.3% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IBM by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IBM by 5.7% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in IBM by 3.4% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in IBM by 3.6% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.48. 3,833,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,936,884. IBM has a 12 month low of $126.85 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The firm has a market cap of $135.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IBM will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. IBM’s payout ratio is 50.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 price target on IBM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on IBM from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.60.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

