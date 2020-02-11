Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 195 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,252,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $96,863,000 after purchasing an additional 475,759 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NuVasive by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 773,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,009,000 after acquiring an additional 205,052 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 459,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,126,000 after buying an additional 87,926 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 3rd quarter worth $21,355,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 299,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,959,000 after purchasing an additional 53,616 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NuVasive news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $239,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 29,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $2,150,942.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUVA. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NuVasive from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.47.

Shares of NUVA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,661. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 84.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.68. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $81.91.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

