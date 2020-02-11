Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 654 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 152.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $1,999,362.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THC traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.26. The stock had a trading volume of 291,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,380. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on THC. ValuEngine cut Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.15.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

