Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stake in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Science Applications International by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth $976,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

SAIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday. Benchmark began coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.20.

Shares of SAIC traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.28. The stock had a trading volume of 237,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,548. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.54 and its 200 day moving average is $85.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Science Applications International Corp has a 1 year low of $69.99 and a 1 year high of $96.80.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

