Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.89 Million Holdings in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ViaSat were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 88.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in ViaSat in the third quarter valued at $771,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in ViaSat by 386.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 8,901 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $640,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Varsha Rajendra Rao sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $128,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,499 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ViaSat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.71.

Shares of VSAT stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.24. 16,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.86 and a beta of 0.80. ViaSat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $97.31.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.39 million. ViaSat had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ViaSat, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

