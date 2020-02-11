Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,188,000 after acquiring an additional 41,323 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 61.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 69.1% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $212,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Shares of CLH stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.08. 11,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,200. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Clean Harbors Inc has a 52-week low of $57.75 and a 52-week high of $88.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $1,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,647,181 shares in the company, valued at $301,804,227.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLH. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.