Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.06 Million Stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HES. Savior LLC bought a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hess by 410.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 625.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 95.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $13,079,636.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,716,238.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,508,659.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,849,113.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,404 shares of company stock worth $20,407,635 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.00. 117,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,179,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.97 and its 200-day moving average is $64.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.80 and a beta of 2.04. Hess Corp. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hess to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.46.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

