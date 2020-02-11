Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Position in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Brink’s by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Brink’s by 971.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 15,495 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 40,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,680,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,116,000 after acquiring an additional 68,734 shares during the last quarter.

BCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Brink’s stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.07. 5,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,641. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.98 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.07). Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.74% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $935.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

Brink’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Brink's

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

