Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in KBR by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in KBR by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,552,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,817,000 after acquiring an additional 399,094 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in KBR by 460.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,446 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in KBR by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $30.26. 66,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,812. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.47. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

