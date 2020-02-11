Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD) Stock Price Up 14.9%

Textmunication Holdgings Inc (OTCMKTS:TXHD) rose 14.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11, approximately 20,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 11,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.

Textmunication Holdgings Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TXHD)

Textmunication Holdings, Inc provides mobile marketing solutions, rewards, and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides mobile coupons, mobile voting/polls, multimedia messaging, text messaging, Web widgets/online forms, and loyalty and rewards programs; and SMS reminders related to various appointments, anniversaries, b-days, oil changes, tune ups, and other events, as well as offers APIs that integrates with various systems or applications.

