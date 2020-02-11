The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.95-2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.97.

NYSE WU traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $28.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,590,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,022,909. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $28.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WU shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of The Western Union from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Western Union from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Western Union from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.71.

In related news, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $714,017.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,357.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $661,457.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,420 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

