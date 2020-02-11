The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.95-2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.95. The Western Union also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.95-2.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,606,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,022,933. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The Western Union has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WU shares. Citigroup set a $20.50 price objective on The Western Union and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded The Western Union from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded The Western Union from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.71.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $661,457.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $714,017.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,357.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,474 shares of company stock worth $1,440,420. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

