TheStreet Lowers Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) to D+

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of CDR stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.77. 89,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,900. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $251.03 million, a P/E ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.26). Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

