TheStreet Upgrades Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $134.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 612.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1 year low of $86.07 and a 1 year high of $137.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.52 and its 200-day moving average is $115.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

