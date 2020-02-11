TheStreet Upgrades Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.46. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $68.00.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $417,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,343,135.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $222,512.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 777,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,497,073.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,384,536. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,274.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.