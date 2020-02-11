THETA Price Up 8.3% Over Last Week (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. THETA has a market cap of $112.65 million and approximately $6.48 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, WazirX, OKEx and Fatbtc. In the last week, THETA has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00045602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $599.54 or 0.05823214 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00054545 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00024958 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00120384 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003581 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (THETA) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Upbit, Coinbit, Fatbtc, IDEX, DDEX, Huobi, WazirX, Bithumb, OKEx, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

