Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $795,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 18,242 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 61,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 17,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THO traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.36. 18,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,464. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.99. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.05 and a twelve month high of $84.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.71.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

