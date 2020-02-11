Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $82,000 in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 601.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,644.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,258 shares of company stock worth $2,121,940. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.84. 7,838,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,556,638. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $257.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

