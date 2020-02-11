Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the January 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
NYSE TOT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,647,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,734. Total has a fifty-two week low of $47.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $130.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average is $52.08.
Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Total will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.
In other Total news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 173,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $1,465,801.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,152,078 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,004 over the last quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Total in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Total in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Total in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Total in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Total by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.
About Total
TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.
