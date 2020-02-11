Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 2,915 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,952 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 872 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 188,120 shares of company stock worth $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares worth $4,611,285. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $67.41. The stock had a trading volume of 14,943,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,030,504. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $282.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

