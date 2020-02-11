Tower Bridge Advisors Cuts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.62. 234,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,349,889. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. American Express has a 52-week low of $104.81 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.04.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,692.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,639 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,661. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.