Tower Bridge Advisors Reduces Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.86. 158,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.16 and its 200-day moving average is $85.35. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

