Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 1,250 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 23,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $889,905.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,723 shares in the company, valued at $34,386,372.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,436 shares of company stock valued at $14,439,091. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.75. 241,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,427,346. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.11 and a 200 day moving average of $93.10. The stock has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

