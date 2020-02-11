Tradition Asset Management LLC Sells 13,475 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Tradition Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,475 shares during the quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lazard during the third quarter worth $103,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lazard during the second quarter worth $199,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra raised their price objective on Lazard from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.43.

NYSE:LAZ traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.15. 692,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,236. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $721.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 57.32%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

