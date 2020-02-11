TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. TriMas reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TriMas.

Get TriMas alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $28.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.49. TriMas has a 1 year low of $28.07 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

In related news, CAO Paul Swart sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $77,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $496,320.00. Insiders have sold 19,219 shares of company stock valued at $596,589 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TriMas by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in TriMas by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,404,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,118,000 after acquiring an additional 119,905 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in TriMas by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in TriMas by 2,642.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in TriMas by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 334,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriMas (TRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.