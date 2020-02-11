Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has $31.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Trinseo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Trinseo from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Trinseo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.33.

TSE traded up $1.45 on Monday, hitting $30.27. 321,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,149. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.92. Trinseo has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $52.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.03 million. Trinseo had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

In other news, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $57,028.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,998.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $301,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,955.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth $290,045,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,244,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,326,000 after buying an additional 32,740 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 392,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,856,000 after buying an additional 90,068 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 187,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 67,116 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

