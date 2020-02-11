Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TGI. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Friday. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

NYSE TGI opened at $23.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84. Triumph Group has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.84.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGI. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,042,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 221.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 187,273 shares during the last quarter. Anavon Capital LLP purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,554,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,700,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,509,000 after acquiring an additional 178,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 151.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 143,738 shares during the last quarter.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

