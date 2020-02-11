Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Shares Up 5.2%

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.02 and last traded at $8.74, 1,321,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,632,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 3.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,806,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,865,000 after acquiring an additional 48,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Tronox by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 32,833 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Tronox by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth $842,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tronox by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

