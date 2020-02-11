Tuscan (OTCMKTS:THCBU) Shares Down 0.5%

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:THCBU)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35, 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 21,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59.

Get Tuscan alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tuscan stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:THCBU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 121,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Tuscan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuscan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.