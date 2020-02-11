Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Shares Sold by ICM Asset Management Inc. WA

ICM Asset Management Inc. WA decreased its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Two Harbors Investment makes up about 1.6% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 750,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,977,000 after buying an additional 146,085 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $2,200,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $2,251,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWO shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.74.

Shares of TWO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.14. 12,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,006. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $71.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 116.79%.

In other news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $79,719.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,553.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Matthew Koeppen sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $32,254.35. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 175,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,871.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,286 shares of company stock worth $427,812. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.