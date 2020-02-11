Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,233 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 14,711 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 32,831 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. 45.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $6,565,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 3,670,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $97,670,408.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,024,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,950,955.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,079,076 shares of company stock worth $1,265,967,348.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. ValuEngine upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies to $41.00 and set an “accumulate” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.96.

UBER opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 109.84% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

