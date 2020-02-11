Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Upgraded by Lake Street Capital to Buy

Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, LiveTradingNews reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.96.

UBER stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.27. The stock had a trading volume of 33,811,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,640,350. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 109.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 10,623,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $295,975,836.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,503,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,349,237.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manik Gupta sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $44,805.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 453,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,261,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,079,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,967,348.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,759,055,000 after acquiring an additional 32,316,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,020,876,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 20,143,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $613,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 230.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,667,032 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $287,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

