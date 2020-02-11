Ubex (UBEX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.74 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last week, Ubex has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a market cap of $1.55 million and $1.74 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LBank and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.44 or 0.05790022 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00054518 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024855 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009734 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00120664 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,996,500,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,115,044,110 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, YoBit, BitMart, BTC-Alpha, Bilaxy, Fatbtc, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

