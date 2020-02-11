UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.85

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $95.85 and last traded at $95.75, with a volume of 644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.85.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UCBJF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UCB from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.96.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

