UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd (LON:UKCM) Announces GBX 0.92 Dividend

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd (LON:UKCM) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of UK Commercial Property REIT stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 86.50 ($1.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 85.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 85.61. UK Commercial Property REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 92.90 ($1.22). The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26.

About UK Commercial Property REIT

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

