Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.69. 11,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,389. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.79. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $74.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average is $47.84.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on RARE. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

