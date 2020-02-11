Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of (0.14-0.15) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.024-1.048 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.Under Armour also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.10-0.13 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UAA shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.61. 37,575,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,404,751. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $27.72.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

