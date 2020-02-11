Unilever (LON:ULVR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,690.14

Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4,690.14 and traded as high as $4,728.00. Unilever shares last traded at $4,688.00, with a volume of 1,426,345 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ULVR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 5,210 ($68.53) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered Unilever to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 5,350 ($70.38) to GBX 4,750 ($62.48) in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($72.35) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Unilever from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 5,100 ($67.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,716.36 ($62.04).

Get Unilever alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $54.73 billion and a PE ratio of 18.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,439.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,686.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a GBX 34.72 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.57%.

About Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.