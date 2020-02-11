Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Stock Position Increased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1,132.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth $44,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $60.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day moving average is $59.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. Unilever N.V. has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $64.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

