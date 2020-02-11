Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,530 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 15,152.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $290,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,761 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,074,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,490 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 11,155.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 495,218 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $80,215,000 after purchasing an additional 490,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 454.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 554,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $89,883,000 after purchasing an additional 454,900 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.61. The stock had a trading volume of 22,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,666. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $149.09 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $127.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.