United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 83,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 108,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 265,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. GMP Securities raised United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.72.

UPS stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.01. 1,166,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,617,854. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $92.65 and a one year high of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.